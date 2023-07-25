Karachi Rain update: Which areas will get rain today?

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced that the city’s weather will be cloudy, and there might be rain and thunderstorms.

The Met Office’s forecast was supported by weather analyst Jawad Memon, who mentioned the chance of light to moderate and heavy rain in some areas of Karachi.

During the news interview, it was mentioned that the city’s western and northwestern areas might experience significant rainfall. Additionally, a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea is moving westward and getting closer to regions near Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in the metropolis was recorded at 26.5°C. Maximum temperatures may fluctuate between 34°C to 36°C. Lights winds in Karachi are blowing from a northwest direction with a humidity ratio of 92%.

In the past 24 hours, the city has recorded the highest amount of rainfall in Surjani Town at 100mm. Rain in Saadi Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, University Road, North Karachi and Orangi Town was measured at 58mm, 54mm, 52mm, 51mm and 43mm, respectively. The Met Office measured 31mm, 23mm and 24mm rain at the Jinnah Terminal, Old Airport and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, respectively.

After a period of moderate to heavy rain, some parts of the city, like Malir Halt, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Sharea Faisal, have experienced water accumulation. The weather forecast for the rest of Sindh province today predicts rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms in several areas, including Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroz, Qambar, Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Khairpur, Thatta, and Badin.

Excessive rainfall could lead to water accumulation in lower areas of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Noushero Feroz, Qamber, Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Karachi.

