Karachi Weather Update – 9th July 2023

Karachi Rain Update: Heavy rainfall started in Karachi
Karachi and parts of Sindh experience heavy rainfall as the monsoon season...
Karachi is set to have a fairly warm day on Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 37 degrees Celsius. Alongside the heat, there is a possibility of rain in the afternoon, providing some relief from the scorching temperatures. The humidity levels are projected to range between 55 to 65 percent, contributing to the overall discomfort in the atmosphere. The “feel like” temperature, which takes into account factors like humidity, is likely to surpass 40 degrees, making it feel even hotter than the actual temperature.
While Karachi experiences these weather conditions, the rest of the country is expected to have mainly dry weather. However, there are forecasts for rain and thundershowers in specific regions. Areas such as Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Southeast Sindh are likely to witness rainfall, bringing relief from the dry conditions. These showers can provide much-needed hydration to the land and contribute to the overall water resources in these regions.
|Conditions
|Comfort
|Precipitation
|Sun
|Day
|Temperature
|Weather
|Feels Like
|Wind
|Humidity
|Chance
|Amount
|UV
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Sun
9 Jul
|37 / 29 °C
|Breaks of sun late.
|41 °C
|27 km/h
|↑
|58%
|6%
|–
|7 (High)
|05:48
|19:25
Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.