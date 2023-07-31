Karachi weather update: Can we predict heavy rain today?

Karachi weather update – According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), Karachi is expected to have a mix of clouds and humidity over the next 24 hours.

The city’s weather forecast mentioned the chance of drizzle and light rain, with the lowest temperature in the metropolis being 28.5°C.

The maximum temperature, however, is likely to be between 32°C to 34°C.

The humidity ratio in the air is 82%, and the speed of winds blowing from the southwest is between 18km to 21km per hour, the PMD said.

As per Radio Pakistan’s report, a majority of the country can anticipate hot and humid conditions over the next twelve hours.

Rain, wind and thundershower are expected at scattered places in South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining hill areas.

Heavy falls may also occur during the forecast period, it cautioned.

The meteorological office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) predicts that Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla will experience partly cloudy conditions. There is a slight possibility of rain, accompanied by wind and thundershowers, primarily in the evening and night.

