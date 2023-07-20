Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karachi weather Update: City Start receiving rain

Karachi weather Update: City Start receiving rain

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi weather Update: City Start receiving rain
Advertisement

Karachi weather Update – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning about heavy rainfall across the country, However karachi start receiving rain today in various part of the city.

The onset of monsoon winds in eastern Sindh has been associated with a novel weather pattern, raising concerns about potential intense rainfall that may result in floods and pose risks to susceptible properties.

Advertisement

The ongoing monsoon rains are intermittently impacting different areas of the country.

According to the weather department, Karachi and other regions in Sindh are expected to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning between the 21st and 23rd of July.

Advertisement

Despite the current situation in Punjab, there is hope for improvement as the monsoon rains are likely to diminish in the upcoming days. Nonetheless, authorities are carefully observing the weather conditions for any possible alterations.

Advertisement

Rain and wind-thundershowers with the possibility of heavy precipitation are predicted in various regions of Pakistan, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur. Similarly, Gilgit Baltistan areas such as Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar, along with Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, are also expected to experience similar weather conditions.

Given the forecast, the public is urged to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The possibility of intense rainfall could come with powerful winds and gales, increasing the likelihood of property damage and disruptions to daily routines.

Also Read

Karachi Rain Update: Heavy Rain Started in Karachi
Karachi Rain Update: Heavy Rain Started in Karachi

Karachi Rain Update - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story