Karachi Weather Update: Feels like temperature reaches 52 C

Intense heatwave hits coastal areas near Karachi, with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist records a high temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius in Karachi, while coastal regions feel even hotter.

Excess humidity attributed to sea breezes intensifies discomfort in southern areas.

As temperatures soar in Karachi, the coastal regions have been witnessing an unprecedented heatwave with the intensity surpassing 50 degrees Celsius. Residents in the vicinity have been enduring scorching temperatures, making daily life challenging and uncomfortable.

According to meteorologist, at 2 p.m., the mercury reached a record high of 35.5 degrees Celsius in Karachi. However, it was observed that the coastal areas experienced even more extreme heat. The temperature rose above the recorded value, further exacerbating the discomfort for local residents.

He further explained that the humidity level in the air was measured at a staggering 69 percent. Despite the recorded temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, the perceived temperature, considering the humidity, was an astonishing 52 degrees Celsius. This indicates that the combination of high temperature and humidity has made the conditions more oppressive and unbearable.

One of the contributing factors to the excessive humidity in the southern regions is the presence of sea breezes. These winds carry moisture from the Arabian Sea, causing an increase in humidity levels along the coastal areas and intensifying the feeling of heat.

In response to the prevailing weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for thunderstorms and rainfall in Karachi later today. This prediction brings a glimmer of hope to the residents, offering some respite from the relentless heat.

As the heatwave continues to grip the coastal areas near Karachi, it is essential for residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy. It is advised to remain hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and seek shelter in cool and shaded areas whenever possible. Additionally, authorities should remain vigilant and ensure the provision of adequate resources and support to mitigate the effects of the extreme weather conditions on the local population.

The intense heatwave serves as a reminder of the increasing impact of climate change on our environment. Efforts to raise awareness, promote sustainable practices, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are crucial to combat the escalating challenges posed by such extreme weather events in the future.

