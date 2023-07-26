Karachi weather update: Heavy rain forecast for Karachi

Traffic Situation in Karachi: EBM, Korangi causeway closed for traffic
Routes closed due to an increase in water in Malir River. Severe...
Karachi weather update – The country’s largest metropolis, Karachi, will have an overcast day on Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves west, bringing rain.
According to the Met Office, largely gloomy weather will dominate in the city, with chances of thunderstorms and rain, with only a few heavy falls forecast on Thursday.
The temperature in the city will be between 28°C and 33°C.
Meanwhile, Rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah on 25th & 26th July with occasional gaps while in Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi during the period.
People are told to stay in safe locations during windstorms and heavy rainfall.
