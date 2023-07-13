Karachi weather update: Heavy Rains Expected in Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast for the current week, predicting varying intensities of rainfall in parts of Sindh, with Karachi affected. These weather conditions expected to bring relief from the scorching heat but may also pose some challenges.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reports that the monsoon winds originating from the Arabian Sea are currently moving towards the upper and central regions of Pakistan. As we approach July 14th, the strength of these monsoon winds is anticipated to rise, coinciding with a westerly wave in the northern areas of the country.

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, a number of cities in Sindh, such as Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Mirpur Khas, are expected to receive rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms. Certain regions may even encounter substantial precipitation starting from the evening or night of July 14 and lasting until July 16.

In Karachi, the forecast indicates partly cloudy weather with scattered rains during this period. The maximum temperature in the city expected to range between 35-38 degrees Celsius over the next three days. However, the PMD has also cautioned about the possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas due to the anticipated downpour. Additionally, loose structures such as electric poles and solar panels may be at risk of damage caused by dust storms and wind-thunderstorms.

To ensure safety, the general public advised to seek secure places during strong winds and heavy rains. Farmers also encouraged to take into account the weather forecast when planning their agricultural activities.