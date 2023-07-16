Advertisement
date 2023-07-16
Karachi Weather Update: Light rain brings a pleasant change to Karachi

Articles
  • Light rain brings relief and pleasant weather to Karachi.
  • Cloudy conditions and a slight breeze expected in the city.
  • Other regions in the country to experience hot and humid weather.
The port city experienced a refreshing morning as light showers ended the hot and humid weather. Areas such as Malir, Defence, II Chundrigar Road, and Sharea Faisal received light rainfall.

According to the Met Office, Karachi can expect cloudy weather conditions and a slight breeze over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is predicted to range from 33℃ to 35℃, with humidity remaining at 89 percent.

The wind speed is expected to be around 20 kilometers per hour, as mentioned in the recent weather advisory by the PMD.

While other parts of the country will face hot and humid weather, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

