Karachi Weather Update: Light rain brings a pleasant change to Karachi

Lahore Weather Update: Intervals of Clouds and Sunshine
Lahore Weather Update: Partly sunny with a temperature of 33°C RealFeel temperature...
The port city experienced a refreshing morning as light showers ended the hot and humid weather. Areas such as Malir, Defence, II Chundrigar Road, and Sharea Faisal received light rainfall.
According to the Met Office, Karachi can expect cloudy weather conditions and a slight breeze over the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature in the city is predicted to range from 33℃ to 35℃, with humidity remaining at 89 percent.
The wind speed is expected to be around 20 kilometers per hour, as mentioned in the recent weather advisory by the PMD.
While other parts of the country will face hot and humid weather, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
