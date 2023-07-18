Karachi weather update: PMD forecast rain for Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rains for parts of Sindh including Karachi during the ongoing week.
According to experts in meteorology, the monsoon currents originating from the Arabian Sea are expected to move into the upper and central regions of the country starting from the night of July 18. These currents are likely to strengthen on July 19.
As a result of these weather conditions, there is a forecast of rain, accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, in Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad from the night of July 19 until July 21, with intermittent breaks.
From the evening/night of July 19 to July 23, there is a possibility of dust storms, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall occurring in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu districts.
Moreover, from July 20 to July 22, with occasional interruptions, there is a chance of dust storms, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi districts.
Possible Impacts:
Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of major cities.
Advisory:
Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.
Travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.
Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.
General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.
Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid throughout the province including the port city on Monday with frequent electricity outages adding to the woes of heat-stricken people.
Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 43 degree Celsius.
Maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded 35 C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 65 per cent.
Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 33-36 C.
