Karachi weather update: PMD forecast rain for Karachi

According to experts in meteorology, the monsoon currents originating from the Arabian Sea are expected to move into the upper and central regions of the country starting from the night of July 18. These currents are likely to strengthen on July 19.

As a result of these weather conditions, there is a forecast of rain, accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, in Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad from the night of July 19 until July 21, with intermittent breaks.

From the evening/night of July 19 to July 23, there is a possibility of dust storms, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall occurring in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu districts.

Moreover, from July 20 to July 22, with occasional interruptions, there is a chance of dust storms, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi districts.

