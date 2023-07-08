Karachi weather update: PMD forecasts heavy rain in the city

In light of the rains, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday imposed a rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

All the relevant departments of KMC will remain open 24 hours, including on holidays.

The leaders of all departments responsible for dealing with rain emergencies have received instructions to be physically present at their offices, along with their respective staff members, and ensure that the required equipment and essential items are prepared and available.

Meanwhile, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Punjab, east/northeast Balochistan, and Sindh during the next 12 hours.

Torrential monsoon rains are currently affecting Pakistan, leading to the loss of at least 50 lives, including eight children, in rain-related incidents. These heavy downpours are a regular occurrence between June and September, brought by monsoon winds, and contribute significantly to the region's yearly precipitation, making up about 70% to 80% of the total rainfall. While they play a vital role in supporting the sustenance of countless farmers and ensuring food security for approximately two billion individuals, they also contribute to the occurrence of landslides and floods.

These monsoon rains are a mixed blessing for the region.

“Fifty deaths have been reported in different rain-related incidents all over Pakistan since the start of the monsoon on June 25,” a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) official told AFP, adding that 87 people were injured during this period.