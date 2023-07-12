Karachi weather update: PMD forecasts rain in the city

Karachi weather update – Karachi and several regions in Sindh will receive intermittent showers in the coming days, ending the hot and humid spell the metropolis had been experiencing for the past week.

In a fresh weather advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted rainfall that will hit Karachi, bringing relief to the residents of port city.

The current humidity rate of the Sindh capital stands at over 70 percent and the temperature of over 36 degrees worsens the situation.

The Met Office has issued a warning about upcoming heavy monsoon rainfall that may affect multiple cities in Punjab, KP, and Balochistan. The rainfall is expected to begin today and continue until July 17.

A new weather system originating from the Arabian Sea will penetrate the country from the evening of July 12 and will impact the upper and central regions.

The alert also emphasized the potential for flooding in areas that are at a lower elevation and the risk of landslides in mountainous regions. All relevant government agencies and individuals have been advised to stay alert and take appropriate measures to prevent any possible dangers.