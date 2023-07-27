Karachi weather update: Significant rain expected for Karachi

Karachi weather update – The country’s largest metropolis, Karachi, will have an overcast day on Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves west, bringing rain.

The weather forecast from the Met Office predicts mostly cloudy and gloomy conditions in the city. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain, but only a few heavy showers are expected on Thursday.

The temperature in the city will be between 28°C and 33°C.

Meanwhile, Rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah on 25th & 26th July with occasional gaps while in Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi during the period.

Between July 25th and 26th, Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan might experience strong rainfall, resulting in sudden flooding. Then, from July 26th to 28th, there's a chance of heavy rains in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, and Rawalpindi/Islamabad, which could also lead to floods in those regions. Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in low lying areas of Sukkur, Larkana, Qamber Shehdad Kot, Noushero Feroze and Dadu on 25th/26th July. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad from 25th to 28th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet period. Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. Strong wind-thunderstorms can harm unsecured structures, such as electric poles and solar panels.

