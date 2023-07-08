Lahore Rain Update: Forecast Predicts More Rainfall in Lahore and Punjab

More monsoon rains forecasted for Lahore and parts of the province.

Heavy falls expected in cities like Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

Severe weather conditions cause urban flooding, traffic congestion, and power outages in Lahore.

Lahore: The Meteorological Department has predicted additional monsoon rainfall of different intensities for various parts of the province, including the provincial capital, in the coming days.

According to the current synoptic situation, monsoon currents originating from the Bay of Bengal are affecting most areas of the country, while an additional westerly wave is impacting the upper and central regions.

As a result of these weather conditions, more rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in multiple cities and districts, such as Murree, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore, and others, during Saturday evening and night.

During this period, heavy rainfall is anticipated in specific areas like Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, and others.

On Sunday, rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected to continue in several regions, including Murree, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore, and others. Heavy downpours are also likely in areas such as Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, and Gujranwala.

The significant monsoon rains have caused major disruptions in cities like Lahore, resulting in urban flooding, extensive traffic congestion, and frequent power outages. In Lahore, heavy downpours have submerged roads and streets in many areas, creating knee-deep water levels.

Similar to previous rainy days, the premier sanitation agency, WASA, has struggled to clear the waterlogged localities even hours after the rain has stopped. Consequently, several roads and streets in the city resemble lakes and ponds, leading to massive traffic jams and slippery conditions.

The wet spell and strong winds have also caused numerous electricity feeders to trip, leaving residents in various areas without power. Additionally, power outages have resulted in water shortages in different parts of the city.

However, the monsoon rains and high-velocity winds have brought relief by significantly reducing daytime temperatures, making the weather more pleasant.

