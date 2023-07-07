Lahore rain update: (Friday) July 7th, 2023

Lahore rain update: (Friday) July 7th, 2023


Lahore: Maximum temperature in lahore 33 degrees Celsius on Friday, feels like 38 degrees, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Due to heavy rainfall, there is risk of urban flooding in Lahore city during 5th to 9th July. People are advised to take care while traveling.

Heavy rains expected in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Okada, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Kirkuk and low lying areas of I Khan on July 07 and 08. Landslides are likely in hilly areas of Meri, Gulyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Today7 July 2023
CityLahore
Min Temp (°C)26°
Max Temp (°C)33°
Visibility5 km
Humidity73%
Sunrise5:04 AM
Sunset7:11 PM
Wind Speed28 Km/hr
Air QualityPoor
