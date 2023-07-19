Lahore Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts City Life with Urban Flooding and Power Outages

Lahore experienced heavy rainfall that disrupted daily life with urban flooding.

Lahore experienced heavy rainfall that disrupted daily life with urban flooding, power outages, and extensive traffic jams. However, the rains brought relief to the heat-stricken residents by creating a pleasant weather atmosphere. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts the wet weather to continue intermittently with occasional heavy downpours in the province, including the provincial metropolis, over the next 3-4 days.

The rainfall began in Lahore with strong winds blowing in the afternoon, followed by a downpour. The combination of overcast conditions, downpour, and strong winds significantly lowered the temperature. Unfortunately, the steady rains led to roads being submerged in knee-deep water, affecting not only low-lying areas but also affluent localities. The city’s infrastructure, particularly the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), proved inadequate in handling prolonged heavy rain, resulting in roads and streets turning into lakes.

The inundated rainwater caused massive traffic jams throughout the city, leaving several vehicles stranded in flooded areas. Numerous incidents of motorcycles skidding were also reported from various parts of Lahore. Moreover, the wet weather triggered power outages as dozens of LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) feeders tripped, leaving many localities without electricity and leading to a shortage of potable water in some areas.

The prevailing weather pattern, with monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, is expected to continue, resulting in rain, wind, and thunderstorms in various parts of the country. Until July 23, regions like Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and many others in the province will experience rain with occasional heavy falls. From D G Khan to Rahim Yar Khan, similar weather is predicted with intermittent gaps until July 21.

The PMD has issued warnings about potential urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore. Additionally, landslides might occur in vulnerable areas like Murree and Galliyat. Loose structures, such as electric poles and solar panels, could be damaged by dust storms and wind-thunderstorms.

The PMD advises farmers to take the weather forecast into account while planning their activities during this wet spell.

