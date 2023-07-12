Lahore Rain Update: PMD Forecasts Significant Monsoon Rains for Lahore

Significant monsoon rains forecast for Lahore Punjab.

Possibility of urban flooding in some areas.

Caution advised for travelers and general public.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a notable increase in monsoon rainfall across the province during the latter part of this week and the beginning of the next. The wet spell is expected to commence on Wednesday night and continue intermittently until July 17.

According to the PMD, monsoon currents originating from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the country, and their intensity is likely to heighten on July 14. Additionally, a westerly wave is present in the northern regions of Pakistan.

As a result of these weather conditions, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, and Okara are expected to experience rain, wind, and thundershowers with a few heavy downpours from Wednesday evening/night until July 17, with intermittent breaks.

From July 13 evening/night until July 17, rain, wind, and thundershowers with a few heavy falls are also anticipated in Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh, with occasional gaps. Furthermore, D G Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, and Kot Addu can expect rain, wind, and thundershowers from July 14 evening/night to July 16.

The PMD has cautioned that these significant monsoon rains may result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 14 to July 17. Moreover, the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat may experience landslides during this period.

Travelers are advised to exercise extra caution to avoid any untoward situations during this wet spell. Dust storms and wind-thunderstorms have the potential to cause damage to structures such as electric poles and solar panels.

Advertisement

Farmers are advised to plan their activities considering the weather forecast, while the general public is encouraged to seek safe places during heavy rains and windstorms.

Meanwhile, most parts of the province, including Lahore, experienced hot and humid weather on Wednesday. The high humidity and frequent power outages added to the discomfort of people in the plains, including the provincial capital, during the day and evening. However, relief came during the night with high-velocity winds and scattered showers, bringing respite from the muggy weather.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature recorded was 36 degrees Celsius, with an evening relative humidity of 60 percent. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature in Lahore is expected to range between 32-37 degrees Celsius.

Also Read Karachi Rain Update: Varying Intensities of Rainfall Expected in Karachi This Week PMD forecasts varying intensities of rainfall for parts of Sindh, including Karachi,...