Lahore Rain Update: Scattered Showers Disrupt Daily Life and Raise Concerns for Urban Flooding

Punjab experienced scattered rainfall on Sunday, providing relief from the heat and maintaining a comfortable temperature. However, the varying intensity of the rain disrupted daily life, leading to inundation in urban areas. Motorists and pedestrians in cities faced difficulties due to waterlogged roads, resulting in traffic jams and power outages.

The catchment areas received rainfall, leading to increased water flow in major rivers and tributaries. The following is the recorded rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours in some regions: Murree 76, Kot Addu 59, Islamabad (Bokra 29, Z/P 28, Saidpur, Golra 16, A/P 11), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 29, Shamsabad 24), Bhakkar 19, Bahawalpur (A/P 18, City 08), Chakwal 12, Layyah and Khan Pur 05 each, Rahim Yar Khan 03, and Multan (City) 01.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted intermittent rainfall to continue until July 29. The current weather situation is characterized by monsoon currents entering the country from the Bay of Bengal, along with a westerly trough affecting the upper regions of the country, which is likely to persist for the next few days.

Expect rain, wind, and thundershowers in various areas during Sunday evening and night, including Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, and Faisalabad.

During this period, similar weather conditions are predicted for Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. Some regions, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree, and Galliyat, may experience heavy rainfall during this period.

It is essential to be cautious as heavy rainfall can lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas and flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan. The weather conditions are expected to persist on Monday in the mentioned regions.

