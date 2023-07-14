Lahore rain update: Significant monsoon rains forecast for Lahore

According to a warning issued by the Met Office, Lahore is predicted to receive significant rainfall during this period. The alert also mentioned that other areas such as Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Attock, Sialkot, Narowal, and other areas may also be affected by heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Sherry Rehman, the Federal Minister for Climate Change, stated that a new monsoon season is commencing today (Friday) with the potential for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in various regions, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

The monsoon season is expected to persist until July 17. As a result, all relevant departments have been instructed to remain vigilant.