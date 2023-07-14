Lahore rain update: Significant monsoon rains forecast for Lahore

Karachi rain update: Rain, thunderstorm forecast in City
Lahore rain update – Rain with thunderstorm is expected in Lahore and other parts of the country in next 24-48 hours as new spell of monsoon rains is about to begin today.
According to a warning issued by the Met Office, Lahore is predicted to receive significant rainfall during this period. The alert also mentioned that other areas such as Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Attock, Sialkot, Narowal, and other areas may also be affected by heavy rain.
Meanwhile, Sherry Rehman, the Federal Minister for Climate Change, stated that a new monsoon season is commencing today (Friday) with the potential for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in various regions, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.
The monsoon season is expected to persist until July 17. As a result, all relevant departments have been instructed to remain vigilant.
From July 13 to 17, there is a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore due to heavy rainfall.
Pakistan Monsoon alert 🔔: a new monsoon spell is beginning today, with a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rains in different regions including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. This monsoon spell is expected to… pic.twitter.com/QGv35uzQ3l
— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 13, 2023
Also, there is an alert on possible landslides in hilly areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
It is advised for individuals visiting these regions to exercise caution in order to avoid any accidents during this period. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall can cause damage to delicate infrastructure such as electricity poles, solar panels, and houses made of earthen materials. Therefore, people are strongly recommended to implement necessary safety precautions.
