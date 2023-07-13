Lahore Rain update: Significant monsoon rains forecast for Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread monsoon rains for Punjab including the provincial metropolis during the next week 3-4 days.

The rainy period will persist on and off until July 17. Based on the weather patterns, the monsoon winds originating from the Arabian Sea are consistently moving into the northern and central regions of the country, and this trend is expected to continue in the upcoming days.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country on Friday (evening/night).

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Okara, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh till July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Kot Addu from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

Lahore Rain update:

PMD has warned that heavy monsoon rains can cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to July 17.

Heavy rains may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Extra vigilance is recommended for travelers in order to prevent any undesirable incidents during the rainy period. Loose structures such as electric poles and solar panels may suffer damage due to strong winds. Farmers are advised to plan their tasks considering the weather predictions. The public is advised to seek shelter in secure locations during windstorms or heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province including Lahore during the day on Thursday. High humidity made the weather suffocating with frequent outages adding to the woes of heat-stricken people in plains including the provincial metropolis during the day/evening. However, high velocity winds started blowing during the night that followed by scattered showers, providing respite to the heat-stricken people. In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded 36 degree Celsius. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 74 percent. In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-37C during the next three days.