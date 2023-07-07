Lahore weather update: (Friday) July 7th, 2023

Advertisement
Lahore: Maximum temperature in lahore 33 degrees Celsius on Friday, feels like 38 degrees, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Due to heavy rainfall, there is risk of urban flooding in Lahore city during 5th to 9th July. People are advised to take care while traveling.
Meanwhile, Met Office said heavy rains are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal. Toba Tek Singh and Mandi Bahauddin.
Weather update in Lahore today
|Today
|7 July 2023
|City
|Lahore
|Min Temp (°C)
|26°
|Max Temp (°C)
|33°
|Visibility
|5 km
|Humidity
|73%
|Sunrise
|5:04 AM
|Sunset
|7:11 PM
|Wind Speed
|28 Km/hr
|Air Quality
|Poor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.