Lahore weather update: (Friday) July 7th, 2023

Lahore: Maximum temperature in lahore 33 degrees Celsius on Friday, feels like 38 degrees, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Due to heavy rainfall, there is risk of urban flooding in Lahore city during 5th to 9th July. People are advised to take care while traveling.

Meanwhile, Met Office said heavy rains are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal. Toba Tek Singh and Mandi Bahauddin.

Weather update in Lahore today

Today 7 July 2023 City Lahore Min Temp (°C) 26° Max Temp (°C) 33° Visibility 5 km Humidity 73% Sunrise 5:04 AM Sunset 7:11 PM Wind Speed 28 Km/hr Air Quality Poor