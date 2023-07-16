Lahore Weather Update: Intervals of Clouds and Sunshine

Lahore Weather Update: Partly sunny with a temperature of 33°C

RealFeel temperature at 40°C, indicating higher perceived heat

67% humidity and decreasing atmospheric pressure

Advertisement

Lahore, a vibrant city known for its rich culture and historical significance, experiences a diverse climate throughout the year. Keeping track of the weather conditions in Lahore is essential for residents and visitors to plan their daily activities effectively.

Currently Lahore is experiencing partly sunny weather with a temperature of 33°C. However, the RealFeel temperature stands at 40°C, indicating that the combination of heat and humidity may make it feel warmer than the actual temperature. The wind is blowing gently from the north-northeast at 17 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 19 km/h, offering a slight respite from the heat.

The humidity level in Lahore is at 67%, contributing to a sense of stickiness in the air. Indoor humidity is also at the same level, which may cause discomfort for some individuals. The dew point is recorded at 26°C, indicating a high level of moisture in the atmosphere.

Cloud cover is at 35%, allowing intermittent sunshine to filter through the clouds. The visibility is slightly reduced to 3 km, which might affect outdoor activities and travel. The atmospheric pressure is decreasing, currently at 1000 mb, suggesting the possibility of unsettled weather.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, Lahore is expected to have intervals of clouds and sunshine. The maximum temperature will reach 35°C, with the RealFeel temperature soaring to 46°C. The wind direction will shift to east-southeast at 13 km/h, with gusts up to 26 km/h. There is a 42% chance of precipitation, including a 25% chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall is expected to be around 2.1 mm, lasting for about an hour.

During the night, the temperature will drop to 27°C, and patchy clouds will decorate the sky. The wind will blow from the east at 13 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 20 km/h. There is a 25% chance of precipitation, but no significant rainfall is expected.

Advertisement

Staying informed about the weather conditions in Lahore is crucial for planning outdoor activities, dressing appropriately, and ensuring personal comfort and safety. As weather conditions can change rapidly, it is advisable to stay updated with the latest forecasts and heed any warnings or advisories from local authorities. Enjoy the diverse climate of Lahore while making the most of what the city has to offer.

Also Read Karachi Rain Update: Light rain brings relief to Karachi residents from heat and humidity Light rain brings relief from heat and humidity in Karachi. Partly cloudy...