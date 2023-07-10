Lahore weather update: (Monday) July 10th, 2023

Weather update Karachi – Rain Expected in Karachi today
Karachi, the vibrant urban center of Pakistan, experienced a welcome relief from...
Lahore: Maximum temperature in lahore 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, feels like 38 degrees, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Meanwhile, Met Office said heavy rains are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal. Toba Tek Singh and Mandi Bahauddin.
|Today
|10 July 2023
|City
|Lahore
|Min Temp (°C)
|25°°
|Max Temp (°C)
|33°
|Visibility
|16 km
|Humidity
|73%
|Sunrise
|5:04 AM
|Sunset
|7:11 PM
|Wind Speed
|E 9 km/h
|Air Quality
|Fair
