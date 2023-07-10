Lahore weather update: (Monday) July 10th, 2023

Lahore: Maximum temperature in lahore 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, feels like 38 degrees, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Meanwhile, Met Office said heavy rains are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal. Toba Tek Singh and Mandi Bahauddin.

Lahore weather update today

Today 10 July 2023 City Lahore Min Temp (°C) 25°° Max Temp (°C) 33° Visibility 16 km Humidity 73% Sunrise 5:04 AM Sunset 7:11 PM Wind Speed E 9 km/h Air Quality Fair