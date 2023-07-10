Advertisement
date 2023-07-10
Lahore weather update: (Monday) July 10th, 2023

Articles
Lahore weather update: (Monday) July 10th, 2023
Lahore: Maximum temperature in lahore 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, feels like 38 degrees, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Meanwhile, Met Office said heavy rains are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal. Toba Tek Singh and Mandi Bahauddin.

Lahore weather update today

Today10 July 2023
CityLahore
Min Temp (°C)25°°
Max Temp (°C)33°
Visibility16 km
Humidity73%
Sunrise5:04 AM
Sunset7:11 PM
Wind SpeedE 9 km/h
Air QualityFair

