Lahore weather update: ‘More monsoon rains’ from July 13 to 17 expected

It added that a westerly wave is expected to enter the upper parts on July 14’s evening or night.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, including heavy rainfall, in various cities of Kashmir such as Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur. Additionally, other cities like Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jehlum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, and Okara can also expect these weather conditions from the evening or night of July 12 until July 17, with intermittent breaks.

The Met Office has issued a weather forecast for several areas including Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Mirpur Khas. According to the forecast, these regions can expect rainy conditions accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms starting from the evening or night of July 14 and lasting until July 16.

The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a directive for all relevant authorities to stay vigilant and implement appropriate preventive measures throughout the projected duration.