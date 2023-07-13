Lahore weather update: PMD forecasts thundershowers in city

Lahore weather update – Weather in Lahore is expected to remain hot and humid, while the metropolis can have cloudy conditions with little chance of rain at a few places in the coming days.

Over the past day, the city experienced a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees. The Meteorological Office predicts that certain cities in Punjab will remain humid, while there is a possibility of rain in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, and Gujrat.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also forecasts a chance of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Gujranwala.

According to the latest advisory, the monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea are continuously moving towards the upper and central regions of the country and are expected to persist in the upcoming days.

Additionally, a westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Friday.