Lahore weather update: Rain with thunderstorm expected in City

LAHORE – Rain with thunderstorm is expected in Lahore and other parts of the country in next 24-48 hours as new spell of monsoon rains is about to begin today.

According to a warning from the Met Office, Lahore is expected to experience significant rainfall during this time. The alert also mentioned that Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Attock, Sialkot, Narowal, and other areas are also likely to be affected by heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said a new monsoon spell is beginning today (Friday), “with a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rains in different regions including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir”.

The monsoon spell is expected to continue until July 17. In the meantime, all relevant departments have been instructed to remain alert, she said.

From July 13 to 17, there is a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore due to heavy rainfall.

Also, there is an alert on possible landslides in hilly areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Visitors to these areas are encouraged to be careful in order to prevent any mishaps during this time. Powerful winds, thunderstorms, and intense precipitation have the potential to harm fragile infrastructure like electricity poles, solar panels, and earthen houses. As a result, individuals are urged to take appropriate safety measures.

