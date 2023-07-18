Lahore Weather Update: Rains Predicted During the current Week

Lahore Weather Update – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rains for Punjab during the current week.

According to PMD, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from July 18 (night) which are likely to intensify on July 19.

Advertisement From July 18 to July 23, there will be heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Okara. There may be some breaks in between. From the night of July 19 to July 21, there will be rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. There may also be some breaks in between. Advertisement

Possible Impacts:

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in certain parts of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 18 (night) to July 22, which could result in flooding in low-lying urban areas. Additionally, there is a risk of landslides in vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat during the same period.

Advisory:

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province including Lahore on Monday.

Maximum temperature in the city was recorded 36 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 67 percent.

High humidity made the weather oppressive, causing Lahorites to sweat profusely throughout the day. Frequent outages added to the woes of heat-stricken people.

Maximum temperature in Lahore is likely to remain in the range of 32-37 C during the next three days.

Maximum temperature in Lahore is likely to remain in the range of 32-37 C during the next three days.