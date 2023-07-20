Lahore Weather Update: Significant rain is expected in Lahore

LAHORE – Heavy Rain is predicted in Lahore and other parts of the province in the next 24-48 hours under the new spell of monsoon.

The Met Office forecasted that the most heavily populated area of the country would experience widespread showers during the current week. This is due to the monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea reaching the upper and central regions.

PMD has issued a recent advisory warning of significant rainfall, thunderstorms, and powerful winds in various cities and regions of Pakistan. The affected areas include Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Okara until July 23.

It further mentioned that the southern Punjab region including Multan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan will see rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

PMD issued a warning about potential flooding in low-lying urban regions, and at the same time, tourists were advised to be cautious regarding the risk of landslides in vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat due to the prevailing weather conditions.



