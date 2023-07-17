Lahore Weather Update: Significant Rains Expected During the Week

Lahore Weather Update – According to met office, the monsoon winds coming from the Arabian Sea will reach the upper and central parts of the country starting from the night of July 18th.

The winds will get stronger on July 19th, and this weather pattern will cause big changes in the areas it affects.

From the evening of July 18th until July 23rd, there will be rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in different parts of Pakistan. These areas include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and many other cities and districts. The rain will be heavy at times.

From the evening of July 19th to July 21st, there will be rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms in various areas including Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.G Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad. There may be some periods without rain during this time.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu districts from 19th (evening/night) to 23rd July. Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from 20th to 22nd July with occasional gaps.

Possible Impacts:

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from the night of 18th to 22nd July. This could lead to flooding in low-lying urban areas. Additionally, there may be landslides in vulnerable regions like Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during that time.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

