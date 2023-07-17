Lahore Weather Update: Significant Rains Expected During the Week

Islamabad Weather Update: Monsoon Rains and Thunderstorms Expected in the city
Monsoon rains and thunderstorms forecasted across Pakistan, affecting various regions. Flood and...
Lahore Weather Update – According to met office, the monsoon winds coming from the Arabian Sea will reach the upper and central parts of the country starting from the night of July 18th.
The winds will get stronger on July 19th, and this weather pattern will cause big changes in the areas it affects.
From the evening of July 18th until July 23rd, there will be rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in different parts of Pakistan. These areas include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and many other cities and districts. The rain will be heavy at times.
From the evening of July 19th to July 21st, there will be rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms in various areas including Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.G Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad. There may be some periods without rain during this time.
Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu districts from 19th (evening/night) to 23rd July. Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from 20th to 22nd July with occasional gaps.
Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.