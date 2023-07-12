Las Vegas Weather Update: Sunny and Hot Day, Clear Skies at Night

Las Vegas is currently experiencing a sunny and hot day.

Clear skies and a low of 81°F (27°C) at night.

Moderate winds from SSW during the day, shifting to W at night.

Las Vegas is experiencing a sunny and hot day on Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching 106°F (41°C). There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The wind is blowing from the south-southwest (SSW) at a speed of 17 mph (27 km/h), providing a slight breeze.

The humidity level is relatively low at 13%, contributing to the dry heat. The UV index is high, measuring 10 out of 11, indicating the need for sun protection measures such as sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses. The sun is expected to rise at 5:33 am and set at 8:00 pm, providing ample daylight for outdoor activities.

As the night approaches, the weather will remain clear and pleasant. The temperature will drop to around 81°F (27°C). Winds will shift to the west (W) at a speed of 16 mph (26 km/h). The humidity level increases slightly to 19%. The UV index drops to 0 out of 11 during the night, meaning no risk of harmful UV exposure.

The moonrise is expected at 1:24 am, with a waning crescent moon visible in the night sky. Moonset will occur at 3:54 pm.

Residents and visitors in Las Vegas can expect a hot and sunny day, followed by a clear and comfortable night. It is important to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, and take necessary precautions to stay safe and protected from the sun’s rays during the day. Enjoy the pleasant evening weather and take advantage of the clear skies for stargazing or other outdoor activities during the night.

