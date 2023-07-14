London weather forecast: Cool, wet and windy weather

London weather forecast – There is a heatwave for southern Europe, but the UK and Ireland will be unseasonably cool, wet and windy.

A deep area of low pressure will bring unseasonably cool, wet and windy weather this weekend.

Today, there will be powerful winds in southwest England and Wales, reaching speeds of more than 50 miles per hour along coastal areas and hilly regions. Other areas will also experience windy conditions, accompanied by rain spreading across the United Kingdom and Ireland in a northward direction. The rain showers may be intense at certain times, posing a risk of flooding and causing water to accumulate on the roads.

It’s a messy picture this afternoon, as the rain clears from the southwest but turns heavy and persistent over Northern Ireland with a risk of gales.

Tonight, the rain will move in a northern direction and there will be intense showers, potentially accompanied by thunder, in certain areas of Scotland. Afterwards, there will be periods of clearer skies along with showers that are accompanied by strong winds. The coastal areas may experience gales. On Saturday, there will be more showers with strong winds, and the rain showers may be prolonged and heavy, possibly accompanied by thunder. It will be another windy day with gales inland, and gusts reaching speeds of up to 55 miles per hour across the southern regions of Britain.

The strong winds and showers will gradually ease during Sunday.