Pakistan Meteorological Department: Rain and Thunderstorms Predicted in Different Areas of the Country

Rain, thunderstorms expected in multiple regions.

Monsoon currents and westerly wave affecting weather.

Rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms was observed in specific locations.

Rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected in Kashmir, the Pothohar region, upper Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the next 24 hours, as stated by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas during this period. Meanwhile, the majority of the country will experience hot and humid weather.

According to the current weather patterns, monsoon currents originating from the Arabian Sea are consistently moving towards the upper and central regions of the country and are expected to persist in the coming days. Additionally, a westerly wave is projected to enter the upper parts of the country on Friday evening or night. In the previous 24 hours, most areas of the country experienced hot and humid conditions.

Rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms was observed in specific locations such as Kashmir and Punjab. The recorded rainfall in different areas includes: Faisalabad with 29 mm, Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin with 17 mm, Mangla with 13 mm, Hafizabad with 06 mm, Gujranwala and Kasur with 04 mm, Sialkot (City) with 03 mm, Narowal, Gujrat, Okara, and Bahawalnagar with 02 mm, and Bahawalpur (Airport) as well. This information was reported by INP.

