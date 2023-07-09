Pakistan Rain Update: Heavy rainfall expected across Pakistan within the next 24-48 hours

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in Pakistan in the next 24-48 hours.

NDMA has issued alerts for urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

NDMA advises contingency plans and coordination.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has called on the public and relevant authorities, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs), to stay alert as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to affect the country in the next 24-48 hours.

In a tweet, the climate minister warned about the forecasted rain impact, particularly in cities like Lahore, Narowal, and Sialkot in Punjab. She also mentioned that other provinces have been alerted for heavy to moderate rain. The minister emphasized the need for coordinated preparedness and proactive responses to save lives and urged all response teams, both public and NGOs, in the affected areas to remain vigilant and ready.

The estimated number of people that may be impacted by the rains in the next 48 hours in Pakistan according to @ndmapk #climatechange https://t.co/2cBz36XEmV pic.twitter.com/VIzfV2wGYc — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 9, 2023

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has stated that there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in north/northeastern Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal. Additionally, high or very high river flows are expected in rivers like Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and associated Nullahs, which may lead to urban flooding in municipal areas and landslides in hilly regions.

Furthermore, Karachi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, and Shaheed Benazirabad are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Similar weather conditions are expected in northeastern Balochistan and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

#NEOC Projections(Next 48 hr):

1.Possibility of severe thunderstorms /hvy rainfall in North /Northeastern Punjab (incld Lahore, Sialkot & Narowal).w/a high-very high river flows in Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej & its associated Nullahs (Bhimber, Aik, Deg, Palkhu & Basanter) are expected. pic.twitter.com/n39R1h1nUM — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) July 8, 2023

The NDMA has provided guidelines for the city and district administration in areas vulnerable to flooding. They are advised to develop contingency traffic plans that include prompt de-watering operations in flooded underpasses. The district administration should conduct stock-taking, reconnaissance, and public awareness campaigns in vulnerable areas, with specific attention to Marala Headworks on River Chenab and Jassar on River Ravi, where flood flows are expected until July 20. The authority also stated that rescue services and leading NGOs will ensure the availability of personnel in the identified areas, emphasizing the importance of proactive coordination among all stakeholders to ensure a prompt and efficient response.

