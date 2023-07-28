Punjab Rain Update: PMD predicts heavy rains across Punjab on 9, 10 Muharram

Management of Muharram processions should take protective measures keeping in mind the weather severity.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rains in Punjab on Muharram 9th and 10th.

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab chapter has urged the management of Muharram processions should take protective measures keeping in mind the weather severity.

The spokesperson of PDMA stated that distance should me maintained from electric poles and wires, adding that holding of Muharram gatherings under dilapidated roofs must be avoided.

Also mentioned that crossing rivers and streams should be avoided, staing that there is a risk of flooding in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.

DG PDMA urged the rescue agencies to remain alert on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, while in any emergency the citizens can call on helpline number ‘1129’.