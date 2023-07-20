Rain Update Pakistan: Countrywide downpour disrupts life in major cities with urban flooding

Karachi Rain Update: Heavy Rain Started in Karachi
Karachi Rain Update - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning...
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts the wet spell to persist with occasional heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days, providing relief from high temperatures.
Rain-wind/thundershower hits various regions including Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Rainfall recorded in different areas:
Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, along with a westerly wave, are causing the weather conditions.
Expect rain-wind/thundershower in various regions including Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh during Thursday evening/night, with heavy falls in isolated places.
On Friday, similar conditions are predicted in these regions, with potential urban flooding in certain areas and the risk of landslides in vulnerable regions. Local nullahs in Dera Ghazi Khan and adjacent areas of Balochistan might also experience flooding during the forecast period.
