Rain Update Pakistan: Countrywide downpour disrupts life in major cities with urban flooding

Countrywide downpour disrupts life with flooding, traffic jams, and power outages.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts 2-3 more days of occasional heavy rainfall.

Rain-wind/thundershower affects Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts the wet spell to persist with occasional heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days, providing relief from high temperatures.

Rain-wind/thundershower hits various regions including Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall recorded in different areas:

Sindh: Chhor 36, Sukkur 13, Dadu and Mithi 07 each, Khairpur and Mohenjo Daro 03 each, Larkana and Rohri 02 each.

Punjab: Chakwal 22, Bahawalpur (City 20, Airport 13), Islamabad Airport 12, Lahore (Qurtaba Chowk 28, Iqbal Town 18, Gulshan-e-Ravi 17, Lakshmi Chowk 16, Samnabad 16, Chowk Nakhuda 15, Farrukhabad 09, Jail Road 08, Pani Wala Talab 06), Attock 08, Murree 07, Layyah 05, Kasur and Khanewal 03 each, Multan Airport 02, Rawalpindi and Kot Addu 02 each, Bhakkar, Sialkot City, and Sialkot Airport 01 each.

Advertisement Balochistan: Zhob 18, Bar Khan 03, Kalat and Khuzdar 01 each.

Kashmir: Rawalakot 14, Muzaffarabad (Airport 10 City 04), Garhi Dupatta 04.

Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 07, Astore 04, Bunji, Skardu, and Gilgit 01 each.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 05, Parachinar 03, and Cherat 01.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, along with a westerly wave, are causing the weather conditions.

Expect rain-wind/thundershower in various regions including Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh during Thursday evening/night, with heavy falls in isolated places.

On Friday, similar conditions are predicted in these regions, with potential urban flooding in certain areas and the risk of landslides in vulnerable regions. Local nullahs in Dera Ghazi Khan and adjacent areas of Balochistan might also experience flooding during the forecast period.

Also Read Karachi Rain Update: Heavy Rain Started in Karachi Karachi Rain Update - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning...