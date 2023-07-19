Rawalpindi Rain Update: Heavy rains hit twin cities

The rainfall began last night and continues unabated.

Two separate rain collapse incidents claimed at least 13 lives.

The twin cities were hit by relentless monsoon rains on Tuesday, causing extensive flooding in different neighborhoods.

The rainfall began last night and continues unabated, worsening the already severe situation.

Notably, the Shamsabad area in Rawalpindi was the hardest hit, recording an astonishing 188 mm of rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, other regions also experienced substantial rainfall.

Chaklala received 110 mm, Kachhari recorded 79 mm, Bokra in Islamabad witnessed 138 mm, and Golra received 102 mm.

Additionally, Zero Point saw 98 mm of rainfall, while Syedpur recorded 44 mm.

A devastating wall collapse incident near Golra Mor on Peshawar Road in Rawalpinidi on Wednesday claimed at least 10 lives and left five injured.

The collapse occurred unexpectedly, burying several workers who were present at the construction site under the debris.

Swiftly, local authorities responded to the scene and initiated a rescue operation to save any survivors and recover the bodies of the deceased.

After investigation, the police confirmed that the collapsed wall was part of an ongoing underpass construction project in the area.

The workers bore the brunt of the collapse, leading to this tragic loss of life. The injured individuals were promptly taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, where they are being cared for.

As emergency teams continue their efforts, the rescue operation is still ongoing to search for any possible survivors.

A similar tragedy struck the Muhammad Town area of Khanna police station when an 11-year-old girl lost her life due to the collapse of another wall during the heavy rainfall.

The sudden collapse shocked the community, mourning the loss of a young and innocent life.

Authorities have taken note of these unfortunate incidents and have promised thorough investigations to determine the exact cause of the wall collapses.

Their findings will shed light on any potential negligence or safety protocol lapses, aiming to prevent such incidents in the future.