Rawalpindi Weather Update: More Monsoon Rains Predicted During the Week

Rawalpindi Weather Update: More Monsoon Rains Predicted During the Week
Rawalpindi Weather Update – The Met Office has announced that the monsoon winds coming from the Arabian Sea will reach the upper and central parts of the country starting from the night of July 18th. The winds will get stronger on July 19th, and this weather pattern will cause big changes in the areas it affects.

Rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds, are expected in various regions of Pakistan from the night of July 18th to July 23rd. The affected areas include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several other cities and districts. The rainfall is expected to be heavy at times.

There will be rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms in several areas including Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.G Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad. This weather is expected to occur from the night of July 19th to July 21st, with some breaks in between.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu districts from 19th (evening/night) to 23rd July. Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from 20th to 22nd July with occasional gaps.

Possible Impacts:

  • There is a possibility of heavy rain in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from the night of 18th to 22nd July. This could lead to flooding in low-lying urban areas. Additionally, there may be landslides in vulnerable regions like Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during that time.
  • Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.
  • Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.
  • Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.
  • General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains
Also Read

Islamabad Weather Update: Monsoon Rains and Thunderstorms Expected in the city
Islamabad Weather Update: Monsoon Rains and Thunderstorms Expected in the city

Monsoon rains and thunderstorms forecasted across Pakistan, affecting various regions. Flood and...

