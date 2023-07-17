Rawalpindi Weather Update: More Monsoon Rains Predicted During the Week

Islamabad Weather Update: Monsoon Rains and Thunderstorms Expected in the city
Monsoon rains and thunderstorms forecasted across Pakistan, affecting various regions. Flood and...
Rawalpindi Weather Update – The Met Office has announced that the monsoon winds coming from the Arabian Sea will reach the upper and central parts of the country starting from the night of July 18th. The winds will get stronger on July 19th, and this weather pattern will cause big changes in the areas it affects.
Rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds, are expected in various regions of Pakistan from the night of July 18th to July 23rd. The affected areas include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several other cities and districts. The rainfall is expected to be heavy at times.
There will be rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms in several areas including Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.G Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad. This weather is expected to occur from the night of July 19th to July 21st, with some breaks in between.
Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu districts from 19th (evening/night) to 23rd July. Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from 20th to 22nd July with occasional gaps.
