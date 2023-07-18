Advertisement
Edition: English
Rawalpindi weather update: PMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

Articles
Rawalpindi weather update: PMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall
Rawalpindi weather update – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a forecast indicating the arrival of monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea, which are set to reach the upper and central regions of the country starting from today (Tuesday).

The PMD warns that these currents will gain strength on July 19, leading to widespread rainfall across Pakistan.

As the nation experiences another perilous monsoon season, which already claimed nearly 100 lives since June 25, all relevant authorities advised to remain vigilant throughout the predicted period.

According to the latest information from the PMD, there will be rain, wind, and thunderstorms with heavy rain in certain areas. The regions that will be affected include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several other cities. The rainy weather will occur from the night of July 18 until July 23, and there will be breaks in between.

In addition, Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad may experience rain, wind, and thunderstorms between July 19 (night) and 21, with intermittent breaks.

Sindh province will likely witness dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain, including isolated heavy downpours, in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu districts from July 19 (evening/night) to 23.

The weather department has given a warning that there might be dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi districts from July 20 to 22, with some breaks in between.

The PMD has also issued a warning that there could be flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from the night of July 18 to 22. There is a concern about landslides in vulnerable areas like Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and the hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this time.

Farmers advised to plan their activities in accordance with the weather forecast, while tourists and travelers urged to exercise extra caution to avoid any untoward incidents during this rainy period.
