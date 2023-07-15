Rawalpindi Weather Update: Significant rain forecast for Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant monsoon rains for most parts of the province including Rawalpindi during the next 2-3 days.

Second significant wet spell of the current monsoon season is likely to continue intermittently till July 17.

Based on the synoptic situation, the monsoon winds originating from the Arabian Sea are consistently advancing into the northern and central regions of the country and are expected to persist in the upcoming days.

Western regions of the country are being influenced by a westerly wave.

From now until July 17, there will be rain, wind-thundershowers, and occasional heavy rainfall in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Okara, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh, influenced by the current weather conditions. There may be intermittent periods without rain during this time.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Kot Addu from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

PMD has warned that widespread monsoon rains can cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to July 17. Heavy rainfall in the susceptible regions of Murree and Galliyat can also induce landslides. Travelers are strongly advised to exercise additional caution in order to prevent any unfortunate incidents during the rainy period. Strong winds of high speed have the potential to cause harm to unstable structures such as electric poles and solar panels. Farmers are recommended to carefully plan and organize their activities considering the weather predictions. It is recommended for the general population to take refuge in safe areas during instances of strong winds or heavy precipitation. Also Read Islamabad Rain Forecast: Hot and Humid Conditions with Rainfall Expected in Upper Regions Pakistan to experience hot and humid weather in the coming days. Possibility...