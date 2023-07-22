Streets overflow as heavy rain continue in Lahore

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) monitor drainage operation.

Citizens should avoid unnecessary travel to low-lying areas.

In case of emergency dial 1122 immediately.

Advertisement

The latest spell of monsoon rains in Punjab has left Lahore flooded due to the hours-long heavy rain.

Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Ghafran Ahmed is monitoring the drainage operation closely.

Rainfall has also been reported in Bhakkar, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Okara, and surrounding areas, resulting in a delightful weather shift and a noticeable drop in temperature.

In various parts of Lahore, including Abbot Road, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, Shimla Pahari, Data Darbar, Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town, Gulberg, Samanabad, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, and Burki, there has been a continuation of light to heavy rain.

Among these areas, Gulshan-e-Ravi received the highest rainfall, recording 173 millimeters, with eight other areas in Lahore, such as Lakshmi Chowk, Nisthar Town, and Qurtaba Chowk, receiving over 100mm of rain so far.

Rainfall measurements were reported at 88mm on Jail Road, 84mm at the airport, 87mm in Gulberg, 95mm at Upper Mall, and a significant 141mm at Pani Wala Talab.

Advertisement

However, the heavy rain has led to water accumulation on various roads, causing disruptions to traffic flow.

Additionally, low-lying areas in Lahore, Kasur, and other cities have been inundated, leading to power outages in several regions.

MD WASA Ghafran Ahmed directed workers to speed up the drainage operation.

On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, WASA, Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have been alerted.

Mohsin Naqvi urged to ensure the availability of resources and machinery for the drainage of water and directed the officers to remain in the field till the drainage work was completed.

Citizens are urged to stay away from electric poles, hoarding boards, dilapidated houses and requested to avoid unnecessary travel and going to low-lying areas.

Advertisement

Spokesperson Rescue department stated that n case of any emergency, citizens should dial their helpline number ‘1122’.