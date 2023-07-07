Karachi Weather update: First spell of monsoon rains from today

Karachi Weather Update: Feels like temperature reaches 52 C
KARACHI: Heavy showers with thunderstorms are likely to be received in Karachi starting today (Friday).
In addition, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rainfall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, and several other areas of the country.
As per the PMD, there will be precipitation in multiple parts of Pakistan. People in Karachi should be ready for significant rainfall along with thunderstorms.
The Meteorological Office has announced the presence of dark clouds over Karachi since the early morning, suggesting the possibility of intense rainfall in the city today and tomorrow.
In light of this prediction, Mayor Murtaza Wahab of Karachi has directed the appropriate authorities to declare a rain emergency across the entire city.
Seeking to alleviate concerns, he assured the residents that the monsoon rains this year will not cause any difficulties for the people of Karachi. With proactive steps being taken by the administration, the city is more prepared to tackle the potential issues that might arise during the rainy season.
Lahore has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours, causing low-lying areas to be transformed into water streams and canals.
The Meteorological Department has expressed apprehension regarding the likelihood of urban flooding in the city.
According to the forecast, the rain is expected to persist for the next two days, leading to concerns about potential damage to infrastructure.
Muhammad Aslam, the Chief Meteorologist, has issued a warning about a significant risk of flooding in rivers from July 8 to 10. Given this situation, the public is strongly advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the rainy period to ensure their safety.
Within the next 12 hours, rainfall accompanied by wind and thundershowers is anticipated in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Punjab, east/northeast Balochistan, and Sindh.
Moreover, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northeast Balochistan during this timeframe.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued warnings about the risk of urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, and Lahore.
Additionally, there is a possible risk of landslides occurring in the mountainous regions of Murree, Gulyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to reports, more than 10 individuals lost their lives in Lahore after a roof collapsed during heavy rainfall.
In a separate incident caused by the torrential rains, a bus overturned near Hazara Interchange, causing injuries to seven individuals.
Four individuals were injured in Attock’s Karbala locality when the cement enclosures within a residence collapsed.
