Karachi Weather update: First spell of monsoon rains from today

The Meteorological Office has announced the presence of dark clouds over Karachi since the early morning, suggesting the possibility of intense rainfall in the city today and tomorrow.

In light of this prediction, Mayor Murtaza Wahab of Karachi has directed the appropriate authorities to declare a rain emergency across the entire city.

Seeking to alleviate concerns, he assured the residents that the monsoon rains this year will not cause any difficulties for the people of Karachi. With proactive steps being taken by the administration, the city is more prepared to tackle the potential issues that might arise during the rainy season.