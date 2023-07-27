Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall and Storms Expected in Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reported that the country is constantly being invaded by monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and that a westerly wave is also evident in the upper and central areas of the country.

This will cause rain/wind-thundershowers with sporadic heavy falls in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, and Murr.

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan on 27th (night) & 28th July.

On July 27 (night) and 28, there is a chance of flash floods in Balochistan and hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan. From July 27 (night) to July 29, while traveling through Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, and (Lai Nullah).

From July 27 (night) to July 29, heavy rains may result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Faisalabad. They may also cause landslides in vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Farmers are encouraged to plan their activities while taking the weather forecast into consideration. Travelers and tourists are advised to use additional caution to stay safe during the wet season.

Storms with high winds and thunder can harm unsecured infrastructure like solar panels and utility poles. During windstorms, lightning storms, and severe rains, the general population is encouraged to remain in safe locations.

All relevant authorities have been urged to exercise caution and maintain vigilance throughout the forecast timeframe.

