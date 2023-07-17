Weather update Karachi: Rain Expected in the Next 3 Days

From the 20th to the 22nd of July, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin are predicted to experience occasional rain showers. The highest temperature in Karachi could potentially reach 35 degrees Celsius during this time.
In other regions, such as Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galyat, and Islamabad, thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall are forecasted. Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can expect strong winds and thunderstorms, while Balochistan and some parts of Sindh may experience scattered rainfall at intermittent intervals.
Flash floods in hilly areas, particularly in Musalla Dhar, and landslides in mountainous regions, including Murree and Galyat, are potential safety concerns.
People living in or visiting Karachi should regularly check for updates on the evolving weather conditions and adhere to safety protocols. By taking necessary measures, individuals can safeguard their safety and well-being during the expected period of rainfall in the city.