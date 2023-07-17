Weather update Karachi: Rain Expected in the Next 3 Days

Weather update Karachi – The Meteorological Department has predicted that Karachi, Pakistan, will experience light rain over the next three days Starting from 19th July,

Moreover, the monsoon winds are set to enter the eastern regions of Sindh, including Karachi, resulting in scattered showers and a slight drizzle.

Residents and visitors in Karachi are urged to exercise necessary measures and stay vigilant at this time. Local officials have been notified to closely observe the situation.

The monsoon winds are expected to strengthen tonight in the upper and central regions, reaching their strongest point on July 19th. From the evening of July 19th until July 22nd or 23rd, there is a possibility of rainfall in cities located in Sindh, such as Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad.

Advertisement From the 20th to the 22nd of July, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin are predicted to experience occasional rain showers. The highest temperature in Karachi could potentially reach 35 degrees Celsius during this time. In other regions, such as Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galyat, and Islamabad, thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall are forecasted. Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can expect strong winds and thunderstorms, while Balochistan and some parts of Sindh may experience scattered rainfall at intermittent intervals. Flash floods in hilly areas, particularly in Musalla Dhar, and landslides in mountainous regions, including Murree and Galyat, are potential safety concerns. People living in or visiting Karachi should regularly check for updates on the evolving weather conditions and adhere to safety protocols. By taking necessary measures, individuals can safeguard their safety and well-being during the expected period of rainfall in the city. Advertisement