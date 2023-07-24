Weather update: Will Karachi receive heavy rain today?

The lowest temperature in the port city was 28.5°C, and the highest temperature is expected to reach between 34°C to 36°C. The humidity in Karachi is 78%, according to the PMD.

Advertisement

Winds in the metropolis are blowing at the speed of 18 kilometres per hour from the northeast.

The weather in Karachi for the next two days has been forecast to remain mostly cloudy, with chances of isolated thunderstorms and rain or drizzle. On July 25 and 26, the westerly and southwesterly winds will blow in the city.

The PMD added that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating Sindh and eastern parts of the country from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of this system, dust with thunderstorms and rain with few heavy falls are likely in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Noshahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana and Kashmore districts, PMD mentioned.

The weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall in several districts and divisions of Pakistan, including Sukkur, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Shaheed Benazirabad Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Khairpur, Ghotki, and Karachi. This rainfall is expected to occur until the night of July 25th and the early morning of July 26th, with some occasional breaks.

The system and its impacts, including wind and dust storms may cause damage to loose structures such as electric poles, solar panels, trees and food orchards etc.

Advertisement

“The heavy falls may create water logging/localised urban flooding in low-lying areas in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Noshahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana and Kashmore districts today,” the weather forecasting authority stated.

Advertisement Farmers have been advised by the PMD to plan their activities based on the weather forecast, while the general public has been told to stay alert and take precautions. In the past day, various parts of the city experienced rainfall. The heaviest rainfall of 20 millimeters was recorded in Sarjani Town, according to the Met Office. Quaidabad, Kemari, and North Karachi received 10.5mm, 9mm, and 8.7mm of rain, respectively. Advertisement

Meanwhile, Orangi Town, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Nazimabad, Masroor Base, Faisal Base, University Road, Saadi Town, Jinnah Terminal, DHA and Old Airport were drenched in 8.4mm, 6.8mm, 6.4mm, 6.6mm, 3.5 mm, 5mm, 1.5 mm, 0.8 mm, 0.6 mm 0.5 mm of rainfall.

Flooding forecast

The PMD warned that there might be flooding in the local water channels of Dera Ghazi Khan, as well as in the northeast and south of Balochistan, including cities like Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Shirani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar, and nearby regions.

Advertisement

From July 24 to 26, there may be heavy rainfall in certain areas of Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Murree, and Galliyat. This heavy rain could potentially lead to landslides in those vulnerable regions.

The Met Office predicts that there will be rain, wind, and thundershowers in various regions of Pakistan, such as Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas like south Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, and Sindh during the forecast period.