When will Karachi receive rain? PMD forecast monsoon spell begin this week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that a spell of fresh monsoon rains coupled with thundershowers is likely to hit the various parts of the country including Karachi during this week.

On Monday, the Met Office announced that monsoon winds originating from the Arabian Sea are expected to reach the northern and central regions of the country starting from Tuesday evening. These winds are predicted to become stronger on Wednesday, July 19. As a result of these weather patterns, the Met Office forecasts the likelihood of dust storms, thunderstorms, and rainfall (potentially heavy in some areas) in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, and other districts of the province from July 20 to July 22, with intermittent breaks in between.

While Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts are likely to receive rain from July 19 to 23, it added.

Moreover, the weather department said rain/wind-thundershower (with heavy falls) is also expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, DI Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from July 18 night to July 23 with occasional gaps.

Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad are expected to receive rain July 19 night to July 21 with occasional gaps.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that intense rainfall could lead to urban flooding in low-lying regions of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore. The heavy rains are expected to persist from Tuesday night until July 22. Additionally, there is a possibility of landslides occurring in vulnerable areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and the hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this period. In light of this forecast, the department has advised farmers to make appropriate arrangements considering the weather conditions. Furthermore, the general public has been urged to seek shelter in safe locations during the heavy downpours.

“Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell,” it added.