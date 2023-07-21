Karachi rain update: Weather experts predict that Karachi’s eastern and northern areas will have light to moderate rain with thunder in the afternoon on Friday.

The port city is likely to be drenched by intermittent rain on July 23 as clouds from the Arabian Sea move in.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department also confirmed the forecast, noting that the monsoon currents continue to affect Sindh.

According to the Met Office, the port city’s weather on July 21 and 22 will remain partly cloudy and humid, with chances of thunderstorms and rain during the evening and/or night. On July 23, Karachi will be mostly cloudy with chances of thunderstorm and rain.

According to the weather analyst, Karachi remains humid today, while sea breezes have been affected in the city due to the circulation near Indian Gujarat.

Advertisement

However, temperature in Karachi will fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C today and on Saturday, while it will be between 34°C to 36°C on Sunday.

The PMD (Pakistan Meteorological Department) said that due to the monsoon system, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, and Jamshoro can expect dust, thunderstorms, and rain, including some heavy showers.

It added that isolated heavy falls in TharParkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division till July 24 and 25 with occasional gaps.

The weather forecasters issued a warning to the public about strong wind and dust storms that could harm unstable structures like electric poles, solar panels, and trees. They also mentioned that heavy rainfall might cause flooding in low-lying regions of Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, and Jamshoro districts.

“Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the forecast. The general public is advised to remain watchful and take precautions,” the Met Office said in its advisory. Advertisement Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, while speaking on Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’, also said there is a possibility of heavy rain in other districts of Sindh, including Karachi, on July 23 and 24. He added that this spell may continue intermittently till July 25 and 26. Advertisement The weather expert wanted rain in the city during the second spell, but there won’t be any rain in the province on the day of Ashura. The chief meteorologist said that there will be good rain in Northeast Punjab on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, and also in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jehlum, and other areas during the Ashura holidays. Also Read Karachi Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall Started in Karachi The eastern and northern parts of Karachi are anticipated to experience light... To stay informed about current events, Please like us our social media pages: Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement