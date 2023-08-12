Cloudy, windy conditions in Karachi turn weather pleasant

Humidity was recorded at 72%.

Karachi, a bustling metropolis, is currently experiencing strong gusts of wind that have taken hold of the city. The iconic Quaid’s city, known for its historical significance, is expected to have partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Intermittent drizzles have been ongoing, with a chance of light rain both in the morning and evening hours. This morning, the temperature hit a low of 28.4 degrees Celsius, offering some respite from the usual warmth.

As the day progresses, the maximum temperature is projected to reach between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius.

The air is carrying a humidity level of 72%, which, coupled with the increased moisture content, could lead to a more pronounced sensation of heat.

From the southwest, winds are blowing at a steady pace of 35 to 40 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 55 to 60 kmph. These robust winds are expected to persist well into the night, maintaining their force.

Additionally, intermittent drizzles are projected to persist in the morning and evening hours over the next few days.