Islamabad weather update: Scattered Rain expected in the City

ISLAMABAD – Over the past 24 hours, many areas of Pakistan have experienced consistently warm and humid weather, leading to significant perspiration among the residents.

Scattered rains in some areas including the twin cities provided some relief to the heat-stricken people.

Rainfall (mm):

The people of Gujrat and Narowal experienced a momentary relief with four instances of rain each. Similarly, Islamabad and Sialkot enjoyed a single episode of rain each. However, this relief was short-lived due to the return of high humidity after the rain stopped, causing the weather to become sultry once again.

In Dalbandin, the heat persisted as it remained the hottest place in the country, with temperatures soaring up to 44 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Islamabad reached 35°C. The morning started with a relative humidity of 82 percent.

The current weather pattern indicates that weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea are making their way into central and upper regions of Pakistan. As a result, hot and humid weather is anticipated in most parts of the country over the next few days. Nevertheless, some respite is expected in the form of rain, wind, and thundershowers in areas like northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir during this period.

Thursday evening and night might bring partly cloudy skies and the possibility of scattered rainfall for Islamabad. During this time, the temperature is forecasted to remain between 34°C to 36°C. Looking ahead, for the following two days, the maximum temperature will likely range from 33°C to 35°C.

