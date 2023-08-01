Advertisement
Karachi rain update: Light rain/drizzle forecast for Karachi
KARACHI – On Tuesday, coastal areas of Sindh, including Karachi, experienced scattered light rain or drizzle. Weather experts expect similar conditions to continue over the next 24 hours.

The majority of Sindh experienced hot and humid weather conditions.

The weather was humid due to a scarcity of rain, a surplus of sunshine, and high humidity, causing individuals to sweat excessively.

Sukkur and Nawab Shah remained the hottest places in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 39 degree Celsius.

According to the synoptic situation, low-level easterlies are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over western parts of the country.

Over the next 24 hours, the province will experience hot and humid weather in most districts. Nevertheless, there is a chance of light rain or drizzle in some coastal areas of Sindh, including Karachi.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 32C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 85 percent.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range of 31-33C during the next couple of days.
