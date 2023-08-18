Karachi Weather update: Chances of Light Rain forecast in the City

Karachi Weather update – According to an update from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather in Karachi is expected to be partly cloudy over the next two days, with a chance of light rain or drizzle.

This weather pattern is due to weak moist winds coming in from the Arabian Sea, affecting the upper parts of Pakistan, and a westerly wave present in the northern regions.

The prevailing conditions will lead to hot and humid weather in most districts of the province, accompanied by gusts of wind that could stir up dust. Specifically, the forecast for Karachi includes partly cloudy skies on Thursday night, followed by the possibility of light rain or drizzle on both Friday and Saturday.

In terms of temperatures in Karachi, the maximum temperature for Friday is predicted to be between 30°C and 32°C. Saturday might be slightly warmer, with a range of 31°C to 33°C.

Over the past day, Sindh experienced hot and humid conditions across many areas. Dadu recorded the highest temperature at a scorching 41°C. Meanwhile, Karachi itself reached a maximum temperature of 31°C, and the relative humidity in the evening was measured at 68%.

