Karachi weather update: Drizzle, light rain expected in Karachi today

Temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius

Humidity in the air was recorded at 78%.

The weather is to remain cloudy in the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain and drizzle in the port city on Sunday.

Humid but cloudy weather is likely to prevail in Karachi in the next 24 hours.

The Met department recorded the temperature of Karachi at 29 degrees Celsius, stating that the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 33 degrees Celsius.

The humidity in the air was recorded at 78%, while the winds in the city are blowing from the southwest direction at a speed of 23 kilometers per hour.