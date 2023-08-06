Karachi weather update: Drizzle, light rain expected in Karachi today

Karachi weather update: Drizzle, light rain expected in Karachi today

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi weather update: Drizzle, light rain expected in Karachi today

Karachi weather update: Drizzle, light rain expected in Karachi today

Advertisement
  • Temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius
  • Humidity in the air was recorded at 78%.
  • The weather is to remain cloudy in the next 24 hours.
Advertisement

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain and drizzle in the port city on Sunday.

Humid but cloudy weather is likely to prevail in Karachi in the next 24 hours.

The Met department recorded the temperature of Karachi at 29 degrees Celsius, stating that the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 33 degrees Celsius.

The humidity in the air was recorded at 78%, while the winds in the city are blowing from the southwest direction at a speed of 23 kilometers per hour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Karachi News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story